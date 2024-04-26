S.Korea, U.S., Japan agrees to enhance cooperation in export controls

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of export controls and technology protection, local media said on Friday.

The agreement was reached between the three countries in a senior officials meeting held in Washington earlier this week, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported citing a statement from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

However, the ministry did not share further details and said Seoul will closely work with Washington and Tokyo to protect key technologies directly linked to their national security.

Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo have also closed ranks against North Korea as the two sides have held regular rival military exercises on the Korean Peninsula.

The three allies now also have a real-time system in place for sharing data on North Korean missiles.





















