French president hints at possible new sanctions against violent settlers in West Bank

The French president has hinted at possible new sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank, according to an official statement.

Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II in a phone call expressed their deep concern over a possible Israeli military attack on Rafah, and discussed the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, the French presidency statement said on Thursday.

"Regarding the West Bank, the two leaders firmly condemned Israel's recent announcements in terms of settlements, which are against the international law.

"The head of state recalled that first measures were taken against settlers guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians, and that France was foreseeing other measures, in cooperation with its partners," the statement noted.

Macron and King Abdullah II also vowed to continue working for de-escalation in the region.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 77,300 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.