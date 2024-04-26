BRITAINS KING CHARLES TO RETURN TO DUTY AFTER CANCER TREATMENT

Britain's King Charles will return to duty next week following his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen (Camilla) will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday (April 30), where they will meet medical specialists and patients," the royal family wrote on X.

It also said that this June, Charles will host Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," it added.

Cancer diagnosis during prostate enlargement treatment

After being hospitalized for prostate enlargement treatment, Charles was discharged on Jan. 29 from after a four-day stay.

Buckingham Palace had announced in February that during routine checks, a concerning condition was discovered, and the king was diagnosed with cancer.

While it clarified that Charles did not have prostate cancer, no details were provided about the type or stage of cancer. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the cancer was in its early stages.

Due to his treatment, the king temporarily suspended his public engagements.