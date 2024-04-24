Scholz sees need for strong 'European pillar' within NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that NATO's European pillar must have sufficient deterrent potential, as Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that Europe's security architecture is at risk.



"For us here in Europe, this means that we must strengthen the European pillar of NATO," Scholz said in Berlin during Rishi Sunak's inaugural visit to Germany as Britain's prime minister.



"Because our European capability for deterrence and defence must always be credible."



Scholz noted that Germany and the United Kingdom were the biggest supporters of Ukraine in Europe. At the same time, he said, it was an encouraging and necessary signal that the US Congress had now released the funds to support Ukraine.



He said that decision shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is miscalculating" if he believes European countries, the United States and all other supporters will abandon Ukraine at some point.



"We will not do that," said Scholz. "Without security, everything is nothing," the chancellor said.



"Germany and the UK stand together at Ukraine's side."



Although the UK has not been a member of the European Union for more than four years, it is still one of Germany's most important allies in NATO, the G7 and the G20. Britain has just pledged large amounts of new military aid.



And in the Middle East, unlike Germany, the British Air Force recently helped to defend Israel against Iran's major strike against the Jewish state.









