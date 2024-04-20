Russian war correspondent killed by Ukrainian drone: Moscow

Russia said on Saturday that a Russian war correspondent, Semyon Eremin, was killed by a Ukrainian drone.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the incident happened on April 19 and that Eremin, a correspondent of the Russian daily newspaper Izvestia, died of wounds.

According to Zakharova, it was Eremin "who published documentary evidence that Russian correspondents on the front line were declared priority murder targets" for the Ukrainian troops.

"The murder of Semyon Eremin, this bloody crime, cannot be considered otherwise than as an act of revenge for the honest fulfillment of a journalistic duty," she said.

Zakharova demanded relevant international organizations and human rights bodies to "immediately and decisively condemn another brutal murder of a Russian journalist."

No confirmation has been made from Ukraine on the killing.

According to the non-profit organization Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 15 journalists have been killed in the war in Ukraine since 2022.