US aid for Ukraine 'will kill even more Ukrainians': Kremlin

The US House of Represenatives' approval on Saturday of a long-delayed $61-billion aid package for Ukraine will kill even more Ukrainians, the Kremlin said.

"The decision to provide aid to Ukraine was expected and predictable," said Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, state news agency TASS reported.

"It will further enrich the United States of America and ruin Ukraine even more, by killing even more Ukrainians because of the Kyiv regime," he added.