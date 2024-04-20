Erdoğan warns of conflict spreading in Mideast region if Israel persists in its attacks on Palestinians

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday warned of the danger of the tension escalating, and the conflict spreading if Israel continues in its attacks on Palestinians, during his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"President Erdoğan stressed the importance of reducing tensions between Israel and Iran to prevent the entire region from descending into conflict, highlighting the essential need for Islamic nations to collaborate in achieving this goal," said the country's Communications Directorate on X.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two nations and developments related to Israel's attacks on Gaza, as well as global and regional issues, were discussed, it added.

Erdoğan stressed the importance of reducing Israel-Iran tensions to prevent the region from falling into a spiral of conflict.

"President Erdoğan underlined the vital importance of exercising prudence and strategic thinking for a lasting solution in the region," added the directorate.

Erdoğan also stressed the necessity of establishing an immediate and permanent cease-fire and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid reaches Gaza to end the oppression by Israel in Gaza.