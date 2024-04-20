NATO, EU chiefs welcome US House approval of Ukraine aid

NATO and EU chiefs on Saturday hailed the US House of Representatives approval of a long-awaited $61-billion aid package for Ukraine's war effort and urged the Senate to quickly clear the bill.

"I welcome the passing of this bill in the House of Representatives. It demonstrates the continued bipartisan support for Ukraine. This significant boost in aid will supplement the tens of billions of aid being provided to Ukraine by European Allies," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"I encourage the Senate to act quickly to send this bill to President (Joe) Biden," he added.

The Western military alliance chief pointed to an agreement on Friday by NATO defence ministers to provide further military support to Ukraine, including for air defence.

The United States has been the chief military backer of Ukraine, but Congress has not approved large-scale funding for its ally for nearly a year and a half.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel also welcomed the US House approval.

"Ukraine deserves all the support it can get against Russia. Now, we are asking the US Senate to vote as quickly as possible as lives are at stake. Transatlantic allies are united in support for freedom and democracy," von der Leyen said on X, formerly Twitter.

The vote sent "a clear message to the Kremlin: Those who believe in freedom and UN charter will continue to support Ukraine and its people", Michel said on X.









