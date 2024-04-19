PLANE CRASHES IN RUSSIAS SOUTHERN CITY OF STAVROPOL

A Russian plane crashed Friday in the country's southwestern region of Stavropol, according to local authorities.

"A plane crashed in a field. According to the most recent data, there are no destruction or casualties, the pilots ejected," regional Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram.

The two pilots on board have already been found, the official said.

"They are alive, we are taking them to the hospital. All services went to the scene of the incident," Vladimirov said.

The governor noted that information on the incident is in the process of being clarified, urging against trusting "unverified sources."

Earlier on Friday, multiple media reports claimed that a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Stavropol region due to a malfunction.