White House refuses to comment on reports of Israeli strike on Iran

The White House declined to weigh in Friday after a reported Israeli strike hit the central Iranian city of Isfahan overnight, sparking fears of broader conflict in the region.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House does not have any comment on the purported strike.

"Generally, we have been very, very clear from here from the beginning that we do not want to see this conflict escalate. We continue to consult with our allies and partners, including in the region, obviously, and to reduce further risk of escalation in the region," she told reporters.

"I'm not going to speculate or speak to any of the reportings that are out there at this time," added Jean-Pierre.

US media reported that Israel carried out a "limited strike" inside Iran early Friday morning. There have been no official comments from Israel yet.

Tension escalated between Iran and Israel on Saturday after Tehran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers, including two top-ranking commanders. Israel had vowed to retaliate.

Thousands of Iranians rallied nationwide on Friday to celebrate last week's retaliatory strikes on Israel, and to condemn Tel Aviv's alleged attack on Isfahan.

The demonstrations in Tehran and other cities were attended by thousands of people, with many waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran's attack on Israel.