TURKISH PRESIDENTS VISIT TO IRAQ TO BE OUT OF THE ORDINARY, SAYS COUNTRYS PREMIER

Turkish president's visit to Iraq to be 'out of the ordinary,' says country's premier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Iraq next week will be "out of the ordinary," the country's prime minister said on Friday.

Saying that "there is, for the first time, a will" between the two countries "to resolve issues rather than postponing their solution," Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also underlined that they will not allow Iraqi territory to be used as a springboard for any attacks on Türkiye.

The terrorist group PKK is known to have a long-standing presence in Iraqi territory, but Baghdad recently took a harder stance against the group.

The premier added that during Erdoğan's visit on Monday, they will look to solve the country's water issues.

In 2019, Türkiye established a group of 51 experts to deal with the topic of water management.

Erdoğan previously also underlined that the two countries should work together on water management to prevent a water crisis in the region.

Sudani has been on an official visit in US, where he went last week to hold talks.















