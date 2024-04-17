PROTESTORS INTERRUPT US DEFENSE CHIEFS TESTIMONY TO DEMAND GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Protestors interrupted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's testimony Wednesday and demanded a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Austin, along with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Gen. CQ. Brown, was testifying before the House of Representatives Defense Appropriations subcommittee about the Pentagon's budget for fiscal year 2025 when protestors raised their hands painted in red.

"Shame on you!" they shouted.

"There is a genocide in Gaza. South Africa's case provides the evidence for you. The IDF soldiers post the evidence online themselves," said one protestor.

Another, carrying a Palestinian flag, said: "Lloyd Austin you are a liar! You lied to your nation about the genocide in Gaza. You're a liar. You're lying to the American people."

Protestors also said: "You disregard the International Court of Justice. They destroyed the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. You disregard a US federal court. You say that genocide is good for American jobs. Shame on you!"

Subcommittee chairman Ken Calvert ordered US Capitol police to remove the protestors.

"Any additional disruptions to the hearing will require law enforcement to remove protesters from the room and restore order," said Calvert.

The committee stood in recess until police restored order.