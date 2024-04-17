'As long as God grants me life, I will continue to defend struggle of Palestine’

Speaking at the AK Party Group Meeting on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated: ''Israel, the terrorist state, has been committing an inhumane genocide both in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7th. They are carrying out a massacre that will be written in history with great shame, with great audacity.''



''While no one in the world could speak, we asserted that 'Hamas is not a terrorist organization; it is a resistance group.' From the UN podium, we detailed Israel's incremental occupation of Palestinian lands. I'm stating this very clearly. Hamas is akin to Kuvay-ı Milliye during the War of Independence. We are fully aware that expressing this comes at a cost. Let the whole world be informed and comprehend. Even if I stand alone, I will persist as the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people as long as God grants me life.''



''Fourteen thousand children have been killed, surpassing even Hitler's atrocities. We will uphold Palestine's independence, despite those who dismiss the deaths of 14 thousand innocent children and seek to curry favor with Israel by labeling Hamas a terrorist organization.''





















