G7 foreign ministers gather in Italy, tensions in Middle East, aid to Ukraine to dominate agenda

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Wednesday convened on the Italian island of Capri on Wednesday, with discussions centering on the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

The meeting began in the shadow of expectations that Israel would retaliate against Iran for its missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine will dominate the ministers' agenda during the three days of talks.

Italy, which holds the term presidency of the G7, is pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza and reducing tensions in the Middle East.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her British counterpart David Cameron arrived in Capri from Israel, where they had earlier called for restraint amid concerns of potential Israeli retaliation.

Cameron, speaking at the G7 meeting, urged for coordinated sanctions against Iran, accusing the nation of fueling instability in the Middle East.

Iran launched an airborne attack on Israel on Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It is said to have fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies — the US, France, and the UK.