US signals it could restrict Iranian foreign minister’s movements while in New York

The US State Department signaled Tuesday that it could restrict the movements of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

if he visits New York to attend a UN Security Council meeting.

"Should the foreign minister of Iran attend this meeting at the United Nations, I would not expect to see him in very many locations outside the United Nations," Spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters when asked if the US will restrict Iranian minister's visa.

"You can expect very severe restrictions on his movements," Miller said when pressed. "We do have the ability to impose very severe restrictions on the movements of certain diplomats."

Iran's mission to the UN confirmed that Amir-Abdollahian will visit New York on Thursday to attend a Security Council meeting on Israel's war on Gaza.

The visit comes amid soaring tensions after Iran launched an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital, Damascus.