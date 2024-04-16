UK’s Birmingham Airport temporarily suspends flights after 'security incident' on plane

Birmingham Airport in the UK temporarily suspended all takeoffs and landings after there was believed to have been a security breach on the plane.

The Belfast-bound flight, operated by Aer Lingus, departed with a 40-minute delay before returning back to the airport after 35 minutes.

A spokesperson for the airport initially told the media that the airport temporarily suspended operations due to a "security incident" on the aircraft.

The airline, for its part, said the undeclared item on their flight was not a security risk and that the company is working to accommodate the affected travelers.

Birmingham Airport later said all passengers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal as the operations resumed at the airport.

Some flights at the airport have been delayed by more than two hours, according to departure updates on the airport's website.













