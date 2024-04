UK PM Sunak told Netanyahu that Middle East escalation is in no one's interest

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that escalation in the Middle East was in no one's interest in a call after Britain helped Israel repel a direct aerial attack by Iran on Saturday.

"(Sunak) stressed that significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail," Sunak's office said in a readout of the call.