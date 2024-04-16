Israeli army conducts war simulation drills amid tension with Iran

The Israeli army launched drills on Tuesday to simulate a cyberspace and ground war along Israel's border with Lebanon and Syria.

A military statement said an exercise was carried out by the army's Northern Command and Computer Service Directorate to simulate "the deployment of forces and the use of technological means" and "combat in the digital space."

The reservist forces of the Northern Command also carried out an exercise on the operational plans and practiced cooperation between the army's various departments, the statement said.

Another drill conducted by the army's 210th division simulated "a variety of scenarios in Lebanon and Syria simultaneously," the military said.

The 282nd Artillery Regiment also carried out a separate drill practicing suddenly changing from routine operations to an emergency.

The Israeli drills came amid a military escalation with Iran following an Iranian drone and missile attack against Israel on Saturday, which Tehran said was in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.

