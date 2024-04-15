US president, Jordan’s king discuss situation in Middle East

US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah II have discussed the situation in the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden strongly condemned the attack launched by Iran that also threatened Jordan and the Jordanian people," said the statement on Sunday.

The statement further read that leaders underlined their commitment to monitoring the situation and pledged to stay in frequent communication in the upcoming days.

"They also discussed the situation in Gaza, and reaffirmed their cooperation to increase critical humanitarian assistance to Gaza and to find a path to end the crisis as soon as possible," it concluded.

Iran began an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The strike killed at least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Tel Aviv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack but it has for months carried out several strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.