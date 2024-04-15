 Contact Us
News World Macron: We must avoid escalation in Middle East

Macron: We must avoid escalation in Middle East

President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France would help do everything to avoid a "conflagration" in the Middle East after an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel. "We will do everything to avoid... a conflagration," he told the BFMTV news channel, adding that French jets helped repel an Iranian violation of Jordan's air space during the attack late Saturday.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 15,2024
Subscribe
MACRON: WE MUST AVOID ESCALATION IN MIDDLE EAST

France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, urging Israel to show restraint in any response.

"We are all worried about a possible escalation," Macron told BFM TV and RMC radio.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran's Syria consulate on April 1.

"We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating, " Macron said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.