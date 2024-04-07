3 injured in drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: Russia

A photo shows a view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Three people were injured in drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine, the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) reported on Sunday.

"Unprecedented" drone attacks were carried out on the facility in the morning hours, Rosatom said in a written statement.

The statement said various parts of the plant were damaged in the attacks that continued throughout the day.

Rosatom called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the EU to "immediately intervene in the escalating situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant."

The plant was seized by the Russian army in March 2022.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for drone and artillery strikes that have fallen in areas around the plant.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry also said Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory had been thwarted on Sunday.

Some 12 drones in the Belgorod region and three drones in the Bryansk region were destroyed by Russian air defense systems, the ministry said in a statement.



















