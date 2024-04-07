Intelligence spokesperson: Ukraine has nothing to do with incidents at nuclear plant

A photo shows a view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

A Ukrainian intelligence official was quoted as saying on Sunday that Kyiv had nothing to do with incidents at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Russia accused Kyiv of attacking the facility.

"Ukraine is not involved in any kind of armed provocations on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant illegally occupied by Russia," Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, told the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.

"Russian strikes, including imitation ones, on the territory of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant....have long been a well known criminal practice of the invaders."

























