Manchester United, Liverpool share points in Premier League, 2-2

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the 32nd week of the English Premier League on Sunday.

Luis Diaz scored the opening for Liverpool in the 23rd minute, while Bruno Fernandes made a classy long-range goal to level the game in the 50th minute at Old Trafford.

Manchester United took the lead when Kobbie Mainoo made a close-range finish in the 67th minute.

Mohamed Salah netted an 84th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for The Reds.

Liverpool remained in second place with 71 points behind leaders Arsenal, who collected 71 points, with the Gunners leading on goal difference.

Manchester United are in the sixth spot with 49 points.