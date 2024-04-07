UKRAINES ZELENSKIY: THE WORLD MUST HEAR THE PAIN INFLICTED BY ATTACKS ON KKARKIV, OTHER CITIES

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: The world must hear the pain inflicted by attacks on Kkarkiv, other cities

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the world must finally hear the pain inflicted on Kharkiv and other cities by Russian attacks and renewed a call for "political will" to ensure Ukraine secures the air defence systems it needs.

"It is quite obvious that our existing air defence capabilities in Ukraine are not sufficient and it is obvious to our partners," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "And the world must finally hear the pain that Russian terrorists are causing to Kharkiv...."

Zelenskiy said there were "defence systems in the world that can help. All we need is the political will to transfer these systems to Ukraine."

























