ISRAELI DECISION TO OPEN ADDITIONAL CORRIDORS NOT ENOUGH TO PREVENT STARVATION’ IN GAZA: EUS BORRELL

Israeli decision to open additional corridors 'not enough to prevent starvation’ in Gaza: EU's Borrell

The EU foreign policy chief on Friday criticized Israel's announcement that it would open some corridors for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as "not enough to prevent starvation."

"Following widespread condemnation of the killing of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) staffers by IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) and mounting international pressure, the Israeli gov will open some corridors for humanitarian aid," Josep Borell wrote on X.

"The binding UNSCR 2728 must be implemented. Now," he added about a UN Security Council resolution that was passed last month that demanded an "immediate ceasefire" during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

After the WCK workers were killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza earlier this week, the Israeli military said Friday that it fired two officers and reprimanded three others because the attack was a "serious mistake."

WCK on Friday demanded the creation of an independent commission to investigate the killings of its aid workers, adding that Israel "cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza."







