WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO ISRAELS KILLING OF ITS AID WORKERS

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) on Thursday called for an independent investigation into this week's Israeli killing of its seven aid workers.

"We have asked the governments of Australia, Canada, the United States of America, Poland, and the United Kingdom to join us in demanding an independent, third-party investigation into these attacks, including whether they were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law," the charity organization that provides meals to communities in disaster and war zones said in a statement.

"Yesterday, to ensure the integrity of the investigation, we asked the Israeli government to immediately preserve all documents, communications, video and/or audio recordings, and any other materials potentially relevant to the April 1 strikes."

The NGO described the Israeli action on Monday as "a military attack that involved multiple strikes and targeted three WCK vehicles."

"All three vehicles were carrying civilians; they were marked as WCK vehicles; and their movements were in full compliance with Israeli authorities, who were aware of their itinerary, route, and humanitarian mission," it said.

The US-based non-profit said an independent investigation is "the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers."

The workers killed in the Israeli attack were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK, and Palestine, as well as a US-Canadian dual citizen.

According to the WCK, despite coordinating movements with the Israeli army, its convoy was hit as it was leaving a warehouse in the southern Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

At least 32,916 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,494 others injured besides causing mass destruction, displacement and conditions of famine.













