Turkish Embassy distributes food aid among vulnerable Muslims in South Sudan

The Turkish Embassy in South Sudan on Thursday distributed food aid among vulnerable Muslims in South Sudan as part of aid provided during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The food packages containing cooking oil, maize flour, tea, sugar, rice, soap, and lentils were handed over to about 400 Muslims in South Sudan by the Turkish Embassy in coordination with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and South Sudan Islamic Council.

Turkish ambassador to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf, said that since the start of Ramadan, Turkish aid agencies and charities are active in South Sudan, reaching out to those in need.

"Türkiye always stands with South Sudanese on every occasion," he said, adding that assistance and humanitarian aid are not limited to Ramadan only.

He said that since he assumed his duty in South Sudan, they have very good cooperation with the South Sudan Islamic Council.

"We thank TIKA director Abdullah Sarı, as with their efforts and contributions, we organized today's event of food distribution."

He said that for the last two weeks, the Turkish Diyanet Foundation distributed food packages to 10,000 families in five different areas in Juba.

The Turkish Embassy, in cooperation with South Sudan Refugee Council, will be reaching out to people in Bahr El Ghazal and Upper Nile in the future, he said.

Abdallah Baraj, the secretary-general of the South Sudan Islamic Council, thanked the Turkish government and its humanitarian and charity organizations for their support in South Sudan.

Khamis Jaden, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the Turkish government for giving them food during this difficult time when they don't have anything to eat.

"I have now received food from Türkiye for the Ramadan. I thank the ambassador and the TIKA for reaching out to us."

Fatma Ahmed Silliman, another aid recipient, said they are very happy about the support given to them by the Turkish Embassy.