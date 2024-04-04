NATO has no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine, says alliance chief

NATO has no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine, and Kyiv has made no such request, the alliance's chief said on Thursday.

Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meetings in Brussels that "Russia's brutal war against Ukraine has entered its third year. And, as Ukraine continues to fight for its independence, the allies continue to support Ukraine. The situation on the battlefield is difficult. This is an argument for increasing, not decreasing, our support."

"And we have seen how Russia is now pushing along the front line and how Russia is mobilizing more troops but also how they are willing to sacrifice men and material for marginal gains," he said.

In response to a question about Ukraine's need and demand for more air defense systems, including the U.S.-made Patriot system, he noted that NATO allies understand the urgency of the situation.

"Therefore, they will look at their inventories if there are any ways they can provide more systems, particularly Patriots," Stoltenberg said.

Replying to another question about the possible Russian spring attack on Ukraine, he emphasized the urgent need to mobilize more support for Ukraine.

He also stressed the importance of providing more structured, long-term support for Ukraine.