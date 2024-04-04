TÜRKIYE REJECTS FRIDAYS ARMENIA-US-EU MEETING IN BRUSSELS TO UNDERMINE REGIONS NEUTRAL APPROACH

Türkiye on Thursday rejected a trilateral meeting between Armenia, the US, and EU scheduled for Friday in Brussels, saying the absence of Azerbaijan would undermine the region's neutral approach to complex problems, potentially fueling geopolitical confrontation.

"It is our responsibility to underline clearly that the trilateral meeting between Armenia, the EU and the US on 5 April will undermine the neutral approach that should be the basis for the solution of the complex problems of the region," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This initiative, which excludes Azerbaijan, will pave the way for the South Caucasus to become an area of geopolitical confrontation, rather than serving peace," the statement said.

The ministry reiterated its call for third-party nations to take regional factors into account and impartially engage the conflicting parties.

The liberation of its occupied territories by Azerbaijan following the Second Karabakh War and the subsequent restoration of sovereignty over all its lands through the anti-terrorist operation on Sept. 19-20, 2023, has presented a "historic opportunity" for long-term peace and stability in the region, according to the ministry.

"At a time when the success of this historic opportunity is so close, it is even more important that third parties, especially actors from outside the region, adopt a fair and impartial approach to the process and carefully avoid any harm to it," it said.

The statement underlined Türkiye's commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard and promoting the utilization of this "historic window of opportunity" for enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.