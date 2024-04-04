War would come to Europe if Ukraine fails, German foreign minister warns

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday called for increased military support for Ukraine, warning that its defeat would bring war to Central Europe.

"If Ukraine cannot continue to defend itself, then the Russian war of aggression threatens to move further towards European borders, towards our own NATO borders," she told reporters in Brussels.

"If Ukraine cannot continue to defend our freedom, then this war threatens to be 8 hours' drive away from Berlin, or another 8 hours' drive away from Brussels, the heart of our European Union, the heart of our NATO alliance," Baerbock stressed.

Germany's top diplomat said NATO allies have discussed the latest development during their meeting on Wednesday and have agreed to step up their support for Ukraine, with military trainings and better coordination of weapons deliveries.

"It is absolutely in our interest to increase our support for Ukraine. Especially on this 75th anniversary of NATO, it is so important that we make it clear that we stand united in support of Ukraine, and we stand together for our freedom and our peace, " Baerbock said.

NATO foreign ministers have gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting on the 75th foundation anniversary of the military alliance. They are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later on Thursday at a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting to discuss Kyiv's military needs.









