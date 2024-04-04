Türkiye vows zero tolerance for terrorism

Türkiye on Thursday vowed to end terrorism, stressing there will be no tolerance for terrorist organizations in the future of its "region."

In a statement, the Turkish National Security Council, which met Thursday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, declared there will be absolutely no tolerance for "terrorist organizations or their supporters in the future of our region."

"Attacks targeting our citizens living in Europe by the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organizations are closely monitored," said the statement.

The National Security Council urged all parties "who encourage terrorist organizations" to swiftly and definitively cut off "their connections with terrorism."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.