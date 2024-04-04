US, Jordan conduct humanitarian aid airdrops in Gaza

The US and Jordan conducted additional humanitarian airdrops into northern Gaza on Wednesday to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing war.

"The combined joint operation included Jordanian provided food and three U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft. The U.S. C-130s dropped over 38,000 meal equivalents, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

During the mission, approximately four bundles landed in the sea, it said, adding CENTCOM does not assess civilian harm or damage to infrastructure "at this time but continues to monitor the situation."

The Pentagon previously said that safety is a "top priority" when planning the airdrops.

"The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries," it added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

At least 32,975 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,577 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.













