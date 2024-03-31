Israeli army detains 107 patients in Al-Shifa Hospital amid inhumane conditions

The Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that the Israeli army detained 107 patients in one of the buildings of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza.

"After two weeks since the (Israeli) occupation forces raided the medical complex, there are still 107 besieged patients who have been gathered in the Human Resources Development Building living in inhumane conditions without water, electricity, or medicine," said the ministry.

"Among the patients, there are 30 beds, in addition to 60 medical staff members," who are detained, it said. "The occupation prevented all attempts to evacuate these patients through international institutions."

It warned about the danger of losing patients in light of the difficult health conditions they are experiencing.

The Gaza Media Office said Thursday that the Israeli army killed more than 200 Palestinians inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and detained 1,000 since it raided the facility one week ago.

For the straight 13th day, the Israeli army continues to raid and besiege the complex.

It is the second time that Israeli forces have raided the hospital since the beginning of the onslaught against Gaza.

The hospital was previously raided Nov. 16 after it was besieged for one week when its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment and the power generator were destroyed.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in which less than 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





