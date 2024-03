Erdoğan discusses bilateral, regional issues with his Uzbek counterpart in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday spoke on the phone with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, said an official statement.

Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev discussed bilateral issues, as well as global and regional matters during the call, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also thanked Mirziyoyev for congratulating Türkiye on conducting local elections in a democratic manner and with political maturity, the statement added.