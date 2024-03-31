Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss Gaza issue over phone

Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi spoke over the phone on Sunday and discussed the latest situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"The call addressed the Türkiye-Iran bilateral relations, Israel's attacks in Palestinian territories and the humanitarian situation in the region," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Highlighting the importance of continuing to increase efforts for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution that called for a cease-fire in Gaza, Erdoğan said: "Fatah and Hamas should act in unison during this period."

He also expressed the need to work together to thwart Israeli efforts to spread the tension in the region.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

Nearly 32,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,300 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.