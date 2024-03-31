Turkish, Dutch leaders discuss bilateral relations, appointment of next NATO chief

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday discussed bilateral relations, as well as the process of the appointment of NATO's new secretary-general, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

In a phone call, Erdoğan expressed to Rutte, a candidate for the role, Türkiye's expectations from the next NATO chief, a directorate statement said.

He emphasized the need for the new NATO chief to "best serve the security and interests of members in the fight against terrorism and other challenges, bolster the unity of the Alliance, prioritize NATO's fundamental duty, and deliver convincing commitments to uphold the Alliance's core values and established practices, and consider the sensitivities of non-EU allies," it added.

According to the statement, Erdoğan further said: "In light of these principles, strategic thinking and fairness will guide Türkiye's decision-making process concerning the matter."

Rutte, for his part, said on X: "I just spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. First, we took the opportunity to mark a special milestone: the 100th anniversary this year of the conclusion (of) the Treaty of Friendship between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Türkiye."

"Other topics we discussed included our efforts to support Ukraine and ways of taking rapid and decisive action to improve the disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza," he added.