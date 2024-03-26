No airstrikes conducted in Syria overnight: Pentagon

The Pentagon rejected the reports Tuesday that said the US conducted airstrikes in Syria.

"We did not carry out airstrikes in Syria last night," spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Her remarks came after the Syrian state news agency, SANA, said at least eight people were killed and dozens injured Tuesday in US airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria.

The airstrikes targeted several towns and military sites, SANA said, citing a military source.

The fatalities included seven soldiers and one civilian, while 31 people were injured, including 19 soldiers, according to the source.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.