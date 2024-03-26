2 perpetrators of Moscow terrorist attack visited Türkiye to extend their residence period in Russia: Sources

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

Two perpetrators of last week's terrorist attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region had been residing in Russia for a long time and entered and exited Türkiye for short periods to extend their residence period.

According to security sources, the Tajik attackers chose Türkiye because of its geographical proximity and the embargoes imposed after the Russian war on Ukraine.

Shamsidin Fariduni, one of the perpetrators, entered Türkiye from Russia by air on Feb. 20 and returned to Moscow from Istanbul Airport on March 2.

Saidakrom Rachabalizoda, the other perpetrator, came to Istanbul on Jan. 5 and returned to Moscow on the same plane with Fariduni.

Fariduni admitted that he went back and forth to Türkiye because his visa had expired, according to his preliminary statement when he was caught.

Security sources evaluated that the two attackers were radicalized in Russia, the time they spent in Türkiye was short, and this period was not long enough for "radicalization."

The Daesh/ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on Friday at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

At least 139 people were killed and over 180 others injured after gunmen opened fire when the rock band Picnic was about to perform.

The Investigative Committee said it detained 11 people, including four perpetrators, in the border region of Bryansk on their way to Ukraine.

