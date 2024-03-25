Singapore makes Israeli embassy delete 'insensitive' Palestinian post

Singapore made the Israeli embassy in the city-state take down an "insensitive" social media post about the Palestinians over the weekend after warning it could inflame tensions, the interior minister said Monday.

The Israeli war on Gaza and deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza since the ' unprecedented attacks on October 7 have divided opinion across the world.

The post reportedly said Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Qoran but Palestine -- the name Palestinians give to what they hope will become their independent, sovereign state -- was not, according to local media.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said he asked Singapore's foreign ministry to tell the Israeli embassy to remove the post made on Sunday after learning about it, which the mission immediately did.

"That post on the Israeli embassy social media page is completely unacceptable. I was very upset when I was told about it," Shanmugam told reporters, according to a transcript.

"It is insensitive and inappropriate. It carries the risk of undermining our safety, security and harmony in Singapore."

Shanmugam said the post had been taken down.

"Posts like these can... inflame tensions, and can put the Jewish community here at risk. The anger from the post can potentially spill over into the physical realm," he added.

The Israeli embassy was not immediately available for comment.

Singapore has condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel but has also said that Israel's military response "has now gone too far".

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army has been conducting a destructive war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in tens of thousands of civilian casualties, mostly children and women, leading Israel to face historical charges of "genocide" before the International Court of Justice.