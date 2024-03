Israeli soldiers assault and strip a child of his clothes in occupied West Bank

Israeli soldiers were caught on camera assaulting a child in Hebron, compelling him to strip off his clothes due to a drawing of a weapon on his attire. The footage shows the soldiers storming a shop, where one of them physically attacks the child and forcibly removes his clothing.

Agencies and A News / World Published 25.03.2024 12:18





