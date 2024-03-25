Germany’s Scholz warns Israel against military offensive on Rafah

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday warned Israel against a potential military offensive in Gaza city of Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million Palestinian civilians are currently sheltering.

"I cannot imagine how such a military operation supposed to happen without huge human casualties, and I have made this very clear to my counterparts," he said, referring to his meetings in Tel-Aviv last week.

Scholz renewed his call for a humanitarian cease-fire to ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas, and ensure the delivery of urgently needed aid and support for Palestinian civilians.

"We have to do everything we can to ensure that people there don't starve," he said, adding that Israel should open more border crossings, and allow at least 500 trucks to enter Gaza every day.

The Social Democrat politician made the remarks during a citizens' dialogue meeting in the eastern city of Brandenburg an der Havel, where he addressed questions about domestic and international issues.

One of the participants sharply criticized the German government's stance on the Gaza conflict, saying it was "very contradictory, and sometimes even hypocritical," as Berlin was continuing its arms exports to Israel, while also making calls for a humanitarian cease-fire.

"Canada, for example, now said no arms deliveries to Israel, we have to pressure on the government. But Germany is obviously still sending weapons to Israel, we are only sending few aid supplies," a woman said, and asked Scholz why he is not doing more to protect millions of Palestinian civilians.

The chancellor replied by saying that Germany remains one of the strong supporters of Israel, and as one of its most reliable friends, speaks with clear words with the Israeli government.

"I have just been to Israel, and I have said very clearly during my talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, with President (Isaac) Herzog, with the member of the government (Benny) Gantz, and the opposition leader (Yair) Lapid," Scholz said.

"It must be so that not 200, but at least 500 trucks must enter the region every day, so that enough aid, food, medicines get to Gaza, and that civilians don't die, starve, suffer," he added.

The chancellor said he clearly conveyed Germany's concerns about a possible large-scale military operation on Rafah, repeated his call for a longer-lasting cease-fire, and underlined the need for giving Palestinians a future perspective, reviving efforts for a two-state solution.

The German government has come under growing pressure in recent weeks due to the Israeli military's disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force in Gaza.

In a recent poll, 69% of Germans said Israel's military actions in Gaza are unjustified as they have claimed too many civilian victims. Only 18% voiced support for Israel.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,400 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.