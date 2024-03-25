Türkiye welcomes UN Security Council’s resolution for immediate cease-fire in Gaza during Ramadan

Türkiye on Monday welcomes the UN Security Council's passage of a resolution for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, said the country's Foreign Ministry.

"We consider the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan and humanitarian access to Gaza to be a positive step," said ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli in a statement. Ramadan ends on or around April 9, but there are hopes any cease-fire may extend beyond then.

Keceli added that Türkiye hopes that Israel will promptly adhere to the stipulations in the resolution.

"We call on the international community to take a united stand against Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and to find a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he concluded.

The passage of such a resolution has been months in the making, with several such resolutions failing due to vetoes by the UN's permanent members, notably including the US and Russia.

There is no way to enforce the resolution, but cease-fire proponents hope its moral force and the possibility of international condemnation will push Israel to suspend its offensive into Gaza, which has killed over 32,000 people and put millions on the brink of famine.