Martin Griffiths stepping down as UN relief chief over health reasons

The UN on Monday announced that Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths is stepping down for health reasons.

Speaking at a press briefing, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said Griffiths has informed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of his intention to step down.

Highlighting Griffiths' tenure since he took office in July 2021, the spokesman said that amidst increasing humanitarian aid needs, resources have dwindled, yet Griffiths has tirelessly worked to reach those in need.

"The Secretary-General extends his deep gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Griffiths for his tremendous leadership and service to the United Nations and the humanitarian community in advocating for people affected by crises and mobilizing resources to address their needs," said Haq in a separate statement.

Griffiths will remain in his post until the end of June to allow for a smooth transition, said the statement.