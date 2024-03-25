ERDOĞAN ON TÜRKIYES ANTI-TERROR FIGHT: WHAT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, NO OTHER COUNTRY COULD HAVE SURVIVED

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at a rally in Çorum on Monday.



"The past decade has tested us in ways that few countries could have endured. Even the US or Europe would have struggled to face this challenge," Turkish leader Erdoğan pointed out while referring to Türkiye's unwavering determination to fight against terrorism.



Here are some highlights from Erdoğan's address:



"They tried to besiege us by establishing a terrorist corridor in Syria, then unleashed Daesh [ISIS] on us. With the military operations we conducted in Syria, we tore up and threw away their regional plans.



We implemented a strategy to eradicate terrorism at its source and crushed their dens upon their heads. And now we see that terrorist organizations are looking for holes to escape. We now detect traitors 300-350 kilometers away with drones and crush them. This fight against separatist terrorism will continue until we are free from this scourge.



What we have experienced in the last 10 years, no other country could have survived. Not even the US or Europe could have fought such a battle. We have overcome all difficulties and walked confidently towards our goals."







