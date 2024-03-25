France raises terror alert to highest level after Moscow concert hall attack

France raised its terror alert to its highest level on Sunday following a terrorist attack that killed at least 137 people at a Moscow concert hall.

"Following the attack in Moscow, a Defense and National Security Council (meeting) was convened this evening at the Elysee by the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron)," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said in a statement on X.

With the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group claiming responsibility for the attack "and the threats weighing on our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate posture to its highest level: attack emergency," he said, referring to France's national security alert system.

The death toll from the concert hall shooting on Friday in a Moscow suburb rose to 137, said the country's federal investigative authority.

A statement by Russia's Investigative Committee said the bodies of 137 people have been found at the site, three of which it said are children.

"The investigation of the crime scene continues. To date, 62 bodies have been identified. For the remaining victims, genetic tests are being carried out to establish their identities," the statement said.

It said more than 500 rounds of ammunition and 28 magazines as well as two Kalashnikov assault rifles were found at the scene.

Russia's Health Ministry says 180 people have been hospitalized and that 142 of them are receiving in-patient treatment.

Gunmen opened fire at concertgoers at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk late Friday as the rock band Picnic was about to perform and a fire later broke out at the building.

President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a national day of mourning for those killed in the attack, with flags lowered to half-mast.

Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including four directly involved, according to the Federal Security Service.













