EU condemns Russian missile attacks on Ukraine

The EU on Monday condemned a series of intense Russian missile strikes on Ukraine last week.

"The EU condemns the repeated attacks against Ukraine over the past week," the union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

Noting that Russia used nearly 190 missiles to target civilians and destroy energy infrastructure in these attacks, depriving ordinary Ukrainians of basic electricity and heating systems, he said these amounted to "war crimes."

Russia has intensified its missile strikes against Ukraine, including on the country's energy grid, with one attack knocking out its largest hydroelectric power station on Friday.