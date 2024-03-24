Erdoğan: We will start a new era in Istanbul with Murat Kurum

President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the public at his party's "Great Istanbul Rally" at Atatürk Airport.



"We won't stop for a week; we will work tirelessly day and night. I have been telling the citizens in the cities I have visited for days: Please call your fellow citizens in Istanbul and let Istanbul return to its rightful owners on April 1. You need to rescue this ancient city from the oppression of the CHP on March 31.







A solid candidate, a solid man. We will start a new era in Istanbul with Murat Kurum. We will reunite Istanbul with true municipal services. We will make March 31 a National Will Celebration before the Ramadan Bairam.



We aspire to serve with all elements concerning infrastructure, superstructure, and humanity. We are ready for the Century of Türkiye Cities in Istanbul, we are determined. By ending the 5-year period of stagnation in Istanbul, we will restart the period of service in our city, we will enrich Istanbul.







On one side, there is the danger of an earthquake, on the other side, there are those who are ready with plans and projects to prepare for the earthquake. On March 31, we will solve this knot, and we will initiate the Century of Türkiye march in Istanbul. We are not among those who seek fault in the people; we listen to our people. We constantly renew ourselves, broaden our horizons.



Our deeds are our references. We owe our victories in the 17 elections we entered to these references. They never learned, they never corrected themselves.

We never interfered in anyone's way of life; we rejected all forms of discrimination. We did not allow politics to turn into enmity from competition. We serve with love to over 85 million people. We will continue on our path in the same way. Istanbul is the closest witness to our approaches and deeds."







