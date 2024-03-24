Death toll from concert hall shooting in Russia’s Moscow region rises to 137

The death toll from the concert hall shooting in the city of Krasnogorsk in Russia's Moscow region on Friday rose to 137, the country's federal investigative authority said on Sunday.

A statement by Russia's Investigative Committee said that the bodies of 137 people have been found at the site of the "terrorist attack," three of which it said are children.

"The investigation of the crime scene continues. To date, 62 bodies have been identified. For the remaining victims, genetic examinations are being carried out to establish their identities," the statement further said.

It also said that four sets of combat ammunition, more than 500 cartridges and 28 magazines, as well as two Kalashnikov assault rifles, were confiscated from the scene of the event.

Earlier, the Moscow headquarters of the Russian Health Ministry also updated its list of injured people hospitalized in medical institutions to 154.