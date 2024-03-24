3 armed people attempt to break into police station in Armenia’s capital Yerevan

Three armed people on Sunday attempted to break into a police station in Armenia's capital Yerevan, during which two of the three assailants were injured.

A statement by the Armenian Interior Ministry said the armed assailants tried to break into the administrative building of the ministry's police department in Yerevan's Nor Nork district.

The statement further said the assailants used a grenade, injuring two of the three assailants.

"One person is currently armed in front of the police station. Appropriate work is being done to neutralize him," it added.