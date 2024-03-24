1 killed in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod city

One person was killed in Ukrainian attacks on the city of Belgorod, Russian authorities said on Sunday.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated in a social media post that one person was killed and seven others were injured in attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the past 24 hours.

Gladkov added: "214 apartments, 32 multi-apartment buildings, 34 detached houses, 1 warehouse, 3 social facilities, 9 commercial facilities, and 40 cars were damaged."

Gladkov reported that Russian air defense systems also hit 22 Ukrainian targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry also stated that around 17:50 Moscow time, the Ukrainian army attacked Russian territory with the RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher system.

The statement mentioned: "22 missiles were destroyed by air defense systems in the Belgorod region."